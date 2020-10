GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — ATF authorities are offering a reward of $5,000 for anyone who can help to identify a burglary suspect.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says the suspect broke the front glass of Gunworks in Grove City and stole multiple firearms around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

The reward will be given to anyone with information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

ATF asks anyone with information to contact 1-888-283-8477.