At least three people found shot dead inside West Jefferson home; more victims found nearby

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — At least three people were found shot to death inside a West Jefferson home Monday.

According to the West Jefferson Police Department, the shooting happened at a home on Jackson Street at approximately 5:27 p.m.

West Jefferson Chief of Police Christopher Floyd said three shooting victims were found dead inside the home and that there were other victims found dead outside the home, but did not say how many victims in total there are.

There is no further information available at this time.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, West Jefferson Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.