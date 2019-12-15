Assembly line of giving helps those in need at St. Stephen’s Community House

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was an assembly line of giving at St. Stephen’s Community House Sunday morning.

This week, the non-profit is hosting its 65th annual “Christmas Cares — Unions Share” food giveaway.

More than 1,000 volunteers load shopping carts with boxes of food and fresh produce. Then they deliver the donations to families driving through the parking lot.

A central Ohio motorcycle club volunteers at the event every year, making sure everyone leaves with a smile.

“The people that are coming through in their cars, they might not have that upbeat or positive attitude for the holidays,” said Columbus Ruff Ryders member “A-Game.” “So we not only want to try to give them a donation but try to lift their spirits as well.

The event lasts through Wednesday.

St. Stephen’s will accept walk-ins with proof of residency and children’s birth certificates.

