COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police entered their 12th day in the search for a man they say attacked and robbed a 54-year-old.

The suspect assaulted the victim, another man, around 7:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson St. Medical crews took that 54-year-old man to a hospital due to injuries.

Curtesy photo, Columbus Division of Police.

The suspect, who was seen wearing a white t-shirt, black joggers and white shoes, was caught on security video. Columbus police released still photos of the robber, who was last seen hopping on a red bicycle.

CPD asked anyone with information about the robbery to call an officer at 614-645-4665.