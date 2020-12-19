Ashville’s Trackside Bar is cited for violating curfew, not enforcing social distancing

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County bar was one of four cited by state law enforcement agents for violating state health orders, according to a news release Saturday from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Trackside Bar of Ashville received a citation for disorderly activity as a result of the lack of social distancing and curfew violations.

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit entered about 10 p.m. on Dec. 11 to issue a citation to the liquor permit stemming from an Ashville Police Department case.

Agents observed about 20 patrons seated and standing in small groups consuming alcoholic beverages. No one inside the premises was wearing a mask. Agents did not see bar staff attempt to close or tell patrons to exit, until after agents identified themselves as law enforcement.

Agents also issued a citation for disorderly activity for the police case earlier that evening, when Ashville police observed patrons standing, consuming alcoholic beverages and congregating on the dance floor. Officers observed patrons and staff not wearing masks and not social distancing.

The other establishments cited were in Warren, Lakewood and Parma Heights.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.