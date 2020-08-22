Ashville bar cited by state for liquor violations

FILE – In this June 6, 2008 file photo, a row of freshly poured draft beers are seen in Pittsburgh. Dont want to be confronted with the number of calories in that margarita or craft beer? Avoid the menu and order at the bar. New menu labeling rules from the Food and Drug Administration will […]

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ashville bar has been cited by the state for violations of Ohio’s “last call” order.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, the Trackside Bar in Pickaway County was cited on Aug. 21 for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.

OIU states agents and the Ashville Police Department visited the establishment at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday, where they allegedly observed 20 people inside the bar drinking beer and mixed drinks.

Officers and agents attempted to gain access to the bar, but were denied for several minutes, the OIU wrote in a statement. It was during this time OIU agents allegedly saw a staff member grabbing all the drinks and throwing them in the trash.

In addition to the on-premises consumption citation, the bar also received an additional violation notice for hindering inspection.

Trackside Bar was one of 10 establishments cited statewide Thursday and Friday.

According to OIU, the following establishments were cited:

Mickeys In the Valley, Akron

Coffee Art, LLC., known as Southside Restaurant, Coldwater

Chocolate 7822, LLC., known as Blossom Lounge, Cleveland

Double D’s Roadhouse, LLC., known as DD’s Roadhouse, Toledo

The Club House, Mansfield

All City, Youngstown

Little York Tavern, Vandalia

Madison Inn, Middletown

Highland Tavern, Akron

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

The order, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on July 31, allows restaurants and bars to sell drinks until 10 p.m. Patrons then have until 11 p.m. to finish the drinks.

Establishments that sell food are allowed to remain open after 11 p.m. for food orders only.