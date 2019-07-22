As State Fair gets set to begin, Tyler’s Law still hung up at Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) With fair season in full swing, a bill aimed at increasing ride safety has not passed.

Tyler’s Law is aimed at increasing ride safety requirements here in Ohio.

Ohio representative John Patterson said that, in hindsight, he should have pushed for a companion bill in the Senate which he believes would have pushed House Bill 89 further.

It would have given Tyler Jerrell’s mom, Amber Duffield, greater satisfaction.

“It would have been wonderful if it had been in place for the State Fair, but in general, it was my hope it would have been in place for the season,” said Duffield.

House Bill 89 or Tyler’s Law is still on hold at the Statehouse because of the late passage of the state budget.

The bill is named after 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, the Marine hopeful who was killed when the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned nearly two years ago.

As written, the bill would add more ride inspectors; force better communication between ride manufacturers, ride operators and the Ohio Department of Agriculture; give Ohio’s agriculture director more access to the history of the rides that have been out of the state for more than 30 days; and force owners to maintain better record keeping for their rides.

It’s something the new ride vendor for this year’s Ohio State Fair said they’re used to doing.

“I know that Texas and the new Tyler’s Law is similar to the laws we are governed by in the state of Texas because we are Texans,” said Mary Talley, the vice president of Talley Amusement Inc.

Both Gov. Mike DeWine and the Department of Agriculture Director have already addressed some of these issues, and it’s something bill sponsor Patterson applauds.

“Changing times requires us to revisit certain statutes and this is indeed one of them,” he said. “I’m disappointed that we didn’t get it done sooner, but I am encouraged that the director has been exceedingly proactive in terms of moving forward within her scope, within the place she has. I have full confidence in her and her staff that they’ve done everything within their control to ensure safety for our people.”

The passage of Tyler’s Law would make sure these practices are on the books and allows changes to ride safety laws to happen quickly, and not be subjected to who the governor and agriculture director are at the time.