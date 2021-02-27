As pandemic eases, Columbus eyes major downtown revitalization

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As coronavirus numbers drop and temperatures rise, developers are looking forward to a busy season.

A new report shows downtown Columbus is expected to have a major rebound after a slow 2020.

It’s no secret that the pandemic had a major impact on the way people work, live, and eat in an urban area like downtown Columbus.

For nearly a year now, social distancing and working from home have taken a major toll on some of the businesses that rely on foot traffic during lunch and dinner hours.

Despite the economic slowdown, more than $220 million of construction was completed in the heart of Columbus last year, and much more is on the way.

Another billion dollars in projects are currently under construction and another $1.5 billion in projects have been proposed.

These include big projects like the new office and residential development next to COSI, the Columbus Crew SC’s new stadium, and a new Hilton hotel.

These major investments and more have stakeholders excited about the future of downtown.

“COVID and everything else that happened in 2020, I think, is just a bump in the road,” said Marc Conte, acting executive director of Capital Crossroads and Discovery. “The growth and vibrancy of downtown is going to continue after 2022 and we see that both in the number of projects that are under construction right now plus with all the new projects that are being announced for the future.”