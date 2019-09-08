As one blueberry season ends, family preps for next year

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Blueberry season is over here in Ohio. But there is still plenty to do on the farm all year round.

Blue Sky Farms has only been around for seven years now. It was started by a family without much farming experience, and now is proving that it’s more than just Ohio football that’s better than that state up north.

Todd Hall, owner of Blue Sky Farms in Marysville, said, “I never grew anything before. I didn’t have a green thumb at all. I come from a family of engineers, and so we never grew anything. So, this was stepping way out of my norm.”

The norm for Todd consisted of working in a factory until he decided it was time to step out and make a change.

Which threw off the rest of his family.

Courtney Hall, Todd’s daughter, joined in with the thinking of the rest of her family and said, “I also thought it was a midlife crisis as well, because he did never mention wanting to start a blueberry field, he’s like, ‘It’s my dream to start a blueberry field.’ I was so confused.”

To make this dream a reality, Todd and his family started planting 5,000 blueberry bushes on the five acres behind their house. A task that needed to be completed within two weeks to keep the plants healthy, but a challenge the whole family was ready to get involved with.

“It was a little unexpected, but I was super excited because it meant that I got to spend time with my dad, so I was as supportive as possible and I wanted to help in any way, and just be there for him, because he has been there for me,” Courtney said.

“It’s awesome! It’s so fun to make this a family business and to know that I’m making something from the ground, out of nothing, and making something for people is so cool, I love it!” Todd added.

Fun despite the blue color, and the berries being wrapped in yellow paper when they arrived.

“I actually had somebody from, that grew up in Michigan, and they picked up in Michigan, and they said this is better picking than what they have up in Michigan. So, even the blueberries in Ohio are better than Michigan!” Todd exclaimed.

Blueberry picking season in Ohio usually doesn’t start up until July.

