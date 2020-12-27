As new year approaches, gym owner reflects on past year, looks forward to coming changes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the new year just days away, some businesses have had time to pause and reflect on 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweat Box Fitness owner Billy Mortiz said this year has brought on challenges for many fitness centers. This year, he saw many small businesses close their doors permanently and has seen big fitness chains struggling.

Mortiz said during the beginning of the pandemic, he lost about 40 to 50 percent of his income from clients. People were hesitant to step foot inside his gym for what he said were understandable reasons.

“I know a lot of trainers have switched to different professions because they just couldn’t keep up with it,” Moritz said. “We had to get creative — parks and things like that.”

He said getting creative is what saved small boutiques like his. Moritz has slowly been getting clients back inside his gym. As of December, he’s only lost about 20 percent of his clients.

“I think those die-hard business fitness people are going to migrate to the boutique type of gyms because they are going to look for other ways,” he said.

Additionally, Moritz said the pandemic has shed a light on the importance of fitness and health overall, which is where he can help others.

“If we can make it through this bubble and the vaccine starts coming out, I think the fitness business is going to grow,” he said. “I think people are starting to realize how important it is to stay healthy as far as the pandemic and just health in general.”

For the time being, Moritz will continue to practice the CDC recommendations to keep himself and his clients safe and healthy.