As Nationwide Arena turns 20, here’s what officials are doing to keep the building fresh

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As Nationwide Arena turns 20 this year, officials are trying to stay ahead of maintenance concerns. Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority, which owns the building where the Blue Jackets play, is planning to hire a local firm to complete a comprehensive checkup by May, said Executive Director Don Brown.

“We think it’s prudent to have an independent set of eyes kick the tires on our 20-year-old arena and give us an independent assessment of its condition, both the front of house and back of house,” Brown said. The assessment will result in a report “that we can use to inform us on which projects to prioritize and complete” over the next set of years.

Nationwide Area already has a management team, Columbus Arena Management, that manages its capital plan, keeping track of potential future needs such as replacing the scoreboard, seats, roof or mechanical equipment. The new assessment will help officials verify those plans.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.