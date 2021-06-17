As fair rides return, Tyler’s Law will be enforced for first time

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four years after an unthinkable tragedy at the Ohio State Fair took the life of Tyler Jarrell, changes are being made to the way amusement rides are inspected.

Jarrell was 18 when he was killed and seven others were injured on the Fireball ride.

Tyler’s Law took effect in November 2020, but because of the pandemic, this summer will be the first time it’s actually enforced. The law takes several steps to modernize safety inspection and places each amusement ride into four categories, ranging from low intensity to roller coasters.

Inspecting the inspectors

Ohio ride manufacturer takes on state inspection program

How does Ohio’s inspection program stack up?

Records reveal most dangerous ride at Ohio State Fair

The larger the ride, the more inspections that will be required. It ensures that any signs of fatigue or corrosion are addressed by the ride’s manufacturer or engineer before they go into operation.

“None of these rides that operate in the state are exempt from this process, just because it’s spelled out that the kiddie rides have to do the minimum requirements per the manufacturer, a kiddie ride will still apply, said Ron Dean, a state ride inspector. “If we are in our inspection process and we identify stuff like that, it’s still a red flag. They’re going to go through the same process, and we’re going to establish the same criteria.”