COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus is approaching a violent record it does not want to break. So far, there have been 172 homicides this year.

With two months left in 2021, that is just three shy of last year’s record.

Families and police want this trend to slow and these cases solved.

“It’s hard because I’m sad every single moment I’m awake,” said Katherine Persang. “I wake up mad because I’m still here and he’s gone, so I deal with that every single morning.”

Police said half of the homicide investigations in 2021 have been cleared. However, that means there are still 86 families waiting for closure.

Of those 172 killed in Columbus, 114 of them are between the ages of 18-40. The same holds true for the suspects identified by police: of 98 suspects, 78 were in the same age range.

Bryce Persang loved movies and music. His mother Katherine Persang said he always has a way of smiling with his eyes.

“He was my sensitive soul, was always very sensitive,” she said.

Bryce had a brother and two sisters. Katherine Persang said people always felt comfortable being themselves around him. He was also extremely close with his 7-year-old nephew.

“He talks about him a lot and he always says, ‘Nana, I got an idea,’ and he’s always trying to find a way, he wants to bring him back,” Katherine Persang said.

Bryce was shot and killed in west Columbus in September.

“When Bryce was killed, it was like everything exploded,” Katherine Persang said. “I don’t know how to describe it.”

She just got back to her first full week of work last week, adding there have not been any arrests in her son’s case and is hoping someone comes forward with information.

“By standing on the sidelines, you’re part of the problem because if you see something, you should say something,” Katherine Persang said.

She is encouraging people to speak up about the other homicides without arrests as well. According to information released by the Columbus Division of Police Monday, of the 172 homicides this year, half of the investigations are still open.

“It’s a terrible club to be in and I pray to God that my son’s case isn’t a cold case,” Katherine Persang said.

Anyone with any information on any of the cases is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police homicide unit at 614-645-4730.

