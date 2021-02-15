As AEP prepares for storm outages, fire chief urges preparation for homes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP crews are prepared to respond to any outages the winter weather may cause this week.

“Right now, it’s all about getting people in position, making sure our trucks are ready to roll in the snow and the ice,” said Dave Callahan, AEP Ohio’s Emergency Preparedness Manager.

AEP said it is expecting possible outages mostly in southern Ohio, but are prepared across the state in case ice or heavy snow causes power problems.

“We’re going to see some type of weather across the entire state and we’re in 66 of the 88 counties that we have some type of service,” Callahan said. “So yeah, it’s everybody, hands on deck and we’ll move them where they need to be as we see the outages come in.”

If power does go out, the Columbus Fire Department is reminding people to stay safe when trying to get warm.

“Every time we have these big storms come in, one of our biggest concerns is how people are going to stay warm,” said Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin. “You want to make sure there’s nothing four feet from that heater, like a piece of furniture, curtains, clothing.”

Other recommendations include:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

“We’ve been through the Armageddon of snow before, and we always seem to make it through on the other side OK,” Martin said. “We’re going to be fine, but don’t put yourself in any unnecessary peril.”