‘As a Matter of Black’: Film shows toppling of Christopher Columbus statue and summer protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – This summer’s protests, and the dismantling of Christopher Columbus’ statue, inspired a new documentary filmmaker to combine art and activism.

Now his work, “As a Matter of Black,” has premiered at the Gateway Film Center during the Sundance Film Festival.

Donte Woods-Spikes began shooting in the summer around the time people were protesting the death of George Floyd. Woods-Spikes says he began filming the protest with no real intentions initially.

“I had no idea that I was already prepared to make this documentary,” Woods-Spikes said. “So, as things were taking place in Columbus, Ohio, like the protest after George Floyd [and] the removal of Christopher Columbus statue, I was just recording this stuff.”

He got the idea to take his footage and turn it into a documentary after he heard about a grant from the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

“Eventually, I heard about a grant that was taking place with the Greater Columbus Arts Council. And a couple of people said, ‘Donte, this is your thing and this is what you do. You need to sign up for this grant and make this film about what’s going on in Columbus,'” Woods-Spikes said.

Once the film was made, he took it and began premiering it around the community which helped build interest around the film.

Thanks to GCAC, the film was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, which is very exciting since he wasn’t an official contestant.



“…with Sundance coming to Columbus at Gateway, Gateway was kind enough to give us a local slot, in between the movies that were actually playing,” Woods-Spikes said.

Woods-Spikes’ intent was to use art and activism in the film to highlight voices in the community.

“The voices that I really wanted [to] highlight were everyday people that we hear stories about or that we saw,” Woods-Spikes said.

Woods-Spikes wanted the film to have more in-depth discussions and he focused on the question, “What happens when we dive a little deeper, beyond just a small snippet?”

“I want to give people a chance to share what they relate to or some of the things they wish were in the documentary, and have a discussion about that with everyone,” he said.

The film can be seen at the Ohio State Wexner Center from Feb. 5 -19 and will be made available on his website.