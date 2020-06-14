Arts collective seeks to add music to peaceful protests in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting Sunday, a local group is aiming to add music performances to some local protests through a project called Say It Loud Columbus.

The Columbus Quaran-Tunes Collective held a kick-off event with the Maroon Arts Group on Mount Vernon Avenue in Columbus.

Organizers hope to raise money to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement by allowing artists to sign up to perform at peaceful protests.

“The goal now is that Say It Loud Collective will find protests and then sign up to bring music to those protests that’re already happening, with hip hop and yoga,” said organizer Paisha Thomas. “We just want to add more music.”

The organization is calling for the city to defund some of the Columbus Police Department and funnel that money into other areas like schools and social services.