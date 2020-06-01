Artists paint images of unity amid Columbus unrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If there’s a way to unite Columbus during this tumultuous time, the Greater Columbus Arts Council and CAPA want to be a part of it.

After what has happened around the country over the weekend, unification is a lofty goal, but if everyone pitches in, it could mean a lot.

The arts council is bringing together nearly two dozen artists – black, brown and white – to paint in the midst of the problems, using the hashtag #ArtUnitesCBus.

Images can last a lifetime, so images are being added to some downtown locations.

“Over the last three months, I’ve been working on this love song concept, Aunt B’s Love Army, so she’s building her army of love,” said artist AJ Vanderelli.

Vanderelli is one of 21 artists enlisted by CAPA and the Greater Columbus Arts Council to pain their boarded-up business fronts with temporary images that cover the violence of protest.

“It’s sad,” said artist Andrew Lundberg. “It’s sad that it takes those few to ruin something so powerful. I hope it won’t, I hope things like these will make it potent enough to stick.”

Lundberg said icons, colors go beyond the words he’s painting: From this storm comes reform. “I guess I was thinking about the idea that something has to come from this,” Lundberg said. “We can’t keep doing this and life goes back to normal. I mean, I think there’s an opportunity for something to actually change here.”

Artists will be working through Wednesday on East Long Street, and at the Ohio Theater on East State Street, painting temporary messages while hoping for a lasting impact, like a fist grasping for a sign of peace.

“I was thinking about it real hard because I wanted to get the proper message across,” said artist Hakim Callwood. “It’s not destroying the peace sign, but it’s holding it firmly, strongly, like, it’s ironic that you gotta fight for peace, but we’re willing to do it.”

Images painted to spark hope and light in a very dark time.



