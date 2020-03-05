Art Van Furniture closing all stores, including one in Columbus

Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health will allow spectators at some Arnold Sports Festival events, not most
WARREN, Mich. (WCMH) — Art Van Furniture announced Thursday that it will close all stores, including one locally.

The company says it will begin liquidation sales on Friday, March 6.

The Polaris Art Van location opened less than a year ago, with a high-profile grand opening attended by Cindy Crawford and famed photographer Nigel Barker.

The Company operates under the brands Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors.

Levin & Wolf Furniture in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be sold to Robert Levin, pending court approval. 

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” said Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”

