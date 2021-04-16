Arson suspect arrested for burning of Federation of Police lodge in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who allegedly set fire to a Federation of Police lodge in Lancaster was arrested by US Marshalls on Thursday.

The arson happened on February 27 in the 300 block of South High Street, Lancaster, at Forest Rose Lodge #50. Prior to the arson, the US Marshalls said in a press release, Kenneth Dawson had been arrested and let go for operating a vehicle impaired.

Photo credit: Jonathan Orr, Crew #1.

Dawson was charged in Fairfield Common Pleas Court with arson, retaliation, possession of criminal tools, and unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) adopted the fugitive

investigation at the request of the Lancaster Police Department, the press release said.

Investigators thought Dawson lived in Warren County, and arrested him in Mason after he tried to leave the area, the press release concluded.

