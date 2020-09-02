Arrests made on “meth mountain” in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three area residents were arrested on outstanding warrants and charges may be considered on nine others after investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and officers from the Nelsonville Police Department executed two search warrants on Monday, Sept. 1.

Law enforcement officials responded to 106 E. Franklin St. at 4:30 p.m. The area has earned the moniker of “meth mountain” in drug circles, according to local officers.

ACPO Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and investigators Reuben Kittle and Chuck Love executed a warrant at a basement apartment of the building while Nelsonville Police Department Chief Scott Fitch and other police officers executed a warrant at an upstairs apartment.

A total of 12 people were found in the residences. During the search, Nick Nelson, 30, of Logan, removed cardboard covering a window, escaped through the window and fled the scene on foot while holding a red bag that allegedly contained illegal drugs.

Nelson was later apprehended by Nelsonville police officers. Nelson had $754 in his possession but the red bag was not recovered. During processing of the scene, officers were informed that more than 14 grams of “ice” were on the premises prior to Nelson’s escape.

Trace amounts of drug residue were found on site and were sent for testing. Kayla Allbaugh, 28, of Athens, and Josh Farley, 36, of Nelsonville, were arrested on outstanding warrants from unrelated cases.

The investigation continues and additional charges may be pending on all 12 individuals found during execution of the search warrant.

“Our office is proud to assist law enforcement agencies in the county with investigations,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “Chief Investigator Barrett, Chief Fitch and all the officers involved care as much about protecting the community as I do and we will continue to place a high priority on addressing the drug issue in our area.”