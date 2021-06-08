Two teens charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old last month in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old and wounded another man late last month.

According to police, one boy, 16, has been charged with murder and felonious assault, while a second boy, 17, has been charged with felonious assault.

Both suspects are in custody, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 1400 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:05 p.m. on May 24.

Ty-Sean M. Finch, 16, was found on the 1400 block of West Broad Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m. that day.

The second victim, a 32-year-old man, drove himself to the 200 block of South Princeton Avenue. He was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said a fight led to the shooting.

This is the 79th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.