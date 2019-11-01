Arrest warrant issued for Columbus Uber driver accused of raping customer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for an Uber driver who has been charged with raping a customer.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, at about 12:45am, April 7, 2019, police were called to Quarry Crest Drive on the report of a rape.

The 24-year-old victim told police she had been out with friends earlier and had ordered an Uber to safely get home.

Police said the Uber driver, Abdirizak Abdullahi Aden, 28, took to the victim to an unknown location and raped her in the backseat of the vehicle.

“This man knew she was alone and vulnerable,” O’Brien stated.

Aden eventually took the victim to her apartment complex but dropped her off at a random place in the complex.

Another Uber driver happened to be at the same apartment complex and witnessed Aden pulling the crying victim out of the back seat of his car and then immediately driving away, police said.

The female Uber driver called 911 and stayed with the victim until the police arrived.

A grand jury indicted Aden for one count of felony rape.

O’Brien says Aden will be arrested once police locate him.