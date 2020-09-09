Arrest warrants filed for two men for murder at Sunbury Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have filed arrest warrants for two men wanted for a murder that occurred on Monday, Sept. 7 at the Sunbury Market in north Columbus.

Adonis Walker and Tylan Sims have been charged with the murder of Dezujwuan Pyfrom.

On Monday at 2:50 p.m., Columbus Police officers were called to the Sunbury Market on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Pyfrom suffering from a gunshot wound. CFD Medic 13 responded to the scene and pronounced Pryfrom dead at 3:03 p.m.

What precipitated the shooting is still under investigation, but the investigation revealed Pryfrom was parking his truck on the lot of the market when two men began shooting at Pryfrom’s truck.

The suspects then fled from the scene immediately following the shooting. One of the suspects fled from the scene in a black Dodge Charger. No license plate or distinguishing features for the Charger are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This is the 101st homicide in Columbus in calendar year 2020.