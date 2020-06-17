Arrest made in south Columbus homicide

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man in south Columbus.

On May 31, police say Jeffrey Devin Long, 26, was found suffering from gunshot wounds near Greenlawn Avenue and South High Street. Long was transported in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police say Long and the suspect were fighting before the shooting.

According to investigators, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Reginald DeJarnett Jr. He turned himself in to police after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.

