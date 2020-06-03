Arrest made in Franklin County child rape case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted for allegedly raping a child in Franklin County has been arrested.

The Federal Bureau of investigation in Cincinnati says Chaminda Prabhath Palliyaguru was arrested May 28.

According to FBI reports, the alleged crime occurred with a six-year-old on March 7.

Special Agent in charge Chris Hoffman says Palliyaguru was charged on the rape of minor, under the age of 10 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a minor child, less than 13.

He was wanted since April 21 and self-surrendered according to officials.