Watch a previous report on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal double shooting earlier this month in the Southwest Columbus section of the city.

Columbus police have charged Anthony Bogins, 32, with weapons under disability and tampering with evidence in connection with the Aug. 6 shooting on the 1400 block of East Mound Street.

Nicholas L. Ealy, 41, and Alberto C. DeLeon, 69, died in the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one of the victims suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim walked in to Ohio State University East Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not specify which man died at which hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting showed an argument involving Elay and DeLeon happened before the shooting. Police did not say what role Bogins played in the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with any information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Columbus Det. Poliseno at 614-645-6420.