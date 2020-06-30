Arrest made in fatal May shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman on May 3.

Clarence Watkins III

Clarence J. Watkins III, 41, was arrested on June 25 by the North Star Fugitive Task Force and the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force offices of the U.S. Marshals Service., according to Columbus Police.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired on May 3 at approximately 7:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bryden Road.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Xyanna Fraley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not know what caused the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.