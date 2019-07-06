Arrest made in fatal West Side parking lot shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in a West Side parking lot in late June.

According to Columbus Police, charges have been filed against Ali Jeylani Sheikh, 23, of Columbus, Friday.

Abdalla Shegow Aboke, 32, was shot in a parking lot on Sullivant Avenue on Saturday, June 29, at approximately 4:50 a.m. He was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he died later that morning.

Columbus Police said surveillance video from the scene show Sheikh as the alleged shooter. Police said the two men got into a verbal altercation, which led to the shooting.

Sheikh has been charged with murder and is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

This is the 53 homicide in Columbus so far in 2019.