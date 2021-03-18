Arrest made in connection with second shooting at Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with shots being fired Monday at Polaris Fashion Place.

Columbus police said Thursday that they had arrested Arshad Lawson, 20, and that he was the shooter in the incident. In Delaware County, where Polaris Fashion Place is located, he is being charged with felonious assault. But police said he is being held in Franklin County on other charges.

The shooting took place Monday and was the second shooting at Polaris in March. Police said a confrontation broke out among at least three people on the lower level of the mall in the main concourse.

According to court documents, one of bullets fired by Lawson struck a man’s arm, but it only went through his jacket and did not penetrate the man’s skin.

Hundreds of shoppers and employees fled out of fear for their safety. Police spent hours evacuating the mall and reviewing surveillance footage.

The first shooting took place March 3, with Levon Lewis Sommerville and Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr. identified as suspects. A reward has been offered for information leading to their arrests.

No one was injured in either shooting.