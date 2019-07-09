Arrest made in case of woman found in shallow grave

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a 28-year-old woman found in a shallow grave in Alum Creek State Park on the Fourth of July.

According to Delaware County Sheriffs, John David Choe Bartholomew, 24, of northwest Columbus, was arrested Tuesday at approximately 12 p.m. without incident.

Bartholomew has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Brittany McDowell.

According to police, a tip to the sheriff’s office led to Bartholomew’s arrest, and they do not believe there are any other people involved in the killing at this time.

The investigation into the case is continuing. Police have not released a motive for the killing.

McDowell’s body was discovered in a shallow grave by an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources while the officer was conducting routine rounds, police said.

Police said McDowell was shot to death.

“We know making an arrest and beginning the process of justice is not going to completely bring closure to Brittany’s family and friends, but we hope in the end justice is served and that the family and community can take some comfort,” Delaware County Sheriff Russel Martin said in a press release.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Perry Township Police, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Columbus Police.

“Our detectives and others have been working long days since July 4th, following several leads,” Martin said. “I couldn’t be more proud of their diligence and dedication. I would be remiss if we didn’t thank the other agencies who played a role in this investigation and arrest.”