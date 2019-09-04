Arrest made in assault, home invasion of elderly man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One teenager has been arrested in connection with the assault of an elderly man late last month, Columbus Police said Tuesday.

According to police, the 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and automobile theft from the Aug. 25 incident.

Police said the teen was located by the division’s robbery unit and detained by officers Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of East Livingston Avenue.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was severely beaten and robbed at his Basil Road home after two suspects forced their way into the house.

According to police, the victim suffered cuts to his face and had a tooth knocked out. He was eventually able to get to his phone after being unable to move for almost two hours.

Columbus Police said Sunday that while the vehicle has been recovered, the license plates have not and are still being listed as stolen. The vehicle was found Thursday morning on Parsons Avenue.

According to police, the two teenage boys knocked on the man’s door last Sunday afternoon, first offering to cut his lawn.

When the man declined, a witness said they went out to the street for about three minutes.

The witness said the boys returned to the home, this time asking to use the victim’s telephone.

Again, the man declined. About 15 minutes later, the witness said, the boys returned to the home, forced their way in and beat and robbed the victim.

Columbus Police are still looking for other suspects.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.