Arrest made after shooting outside east Columbus library

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Police have arrested a person in connection to the shooting outside of the east Columbus library that left one person dead.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:35 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Driving Park Branch of the Columbus Library.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, when officers arrived on scene, they found Jeremiah Williams, 18, lying in the parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Williams was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police said there was an altercation that led to the shooting and that there were several shots fired. Officers did recover a gun near the scene.

Two other shooting victims, a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were also taken to an area hospital.

On Wednesday, police announced on Facebook that Antonio Lamar Malone Jr., 19, has been arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.