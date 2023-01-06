A previous story on the shooting at Flames Motorcycle Club can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred 18 months ago in North Central Columbus.

Columbus police arrested Christian Houchins, 30, for the alleged murder of 65-year-old Robert Jordan as well as injuring a 45-year-old woman in the parking lot of Flames Motorcycle Club on Sigsbee Avenue.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, CPD responded to reports of a shooting at 10:08 p.m. on May 31, 2021. Officers found Jordan and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Jordan did not survive his injuries and the woman, who was shot in the arm, was taken to an area hospital where she recovered, but not before several surgeries to repair the damage.

Witnesses and video surveillance were used to identify Houchins, who was spotted in the rear parking lot before exiting a white SUV and firing shots at Jordan and the woman. Police believe the shooting was in retaliation to a death of a motorcycle club member associated with Houchins. The woman who was shot is a listed suspect in that investigation.

A warrant was issued for Houchins on Dec. 26 and he was arrested Thursday on charges of murder and felonious assault. He is scheduled for arraignment today.