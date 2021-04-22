Arrest in shooting of girl walking home from Reynoldsburg school bus stop

Avonte Sanford, arrested in connection with the shooting of a girl walking home from school.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Thursday afternoon of a girl walking home from school.

Avonte Sanford, 20, of Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, is a suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl. He has been charged with felonious assault, according to a police press release.

The girl was shot in the leg in the 3000 block of Gladsmore Court and taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

“Upon arrival, officers located the juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower body,” the media release said. “It was later learned that the victim was walking home from the bus stop when she was struck by gunfire which was fired from a passing vehicle.

“Witnesses were able to provide a suspect vehicle description and approximately one hour later, patrol officers located that suspect vehicle and detained the individuals within. Avonte Sanford was one of those individuals and through the course of the investigation, was positively identified as the shooting suspect,” the media release said.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).