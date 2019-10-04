Arraignments to be held for several accused in human trafficking ring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several men arrested in a statewide human trafficking sting will be arraigned on Friday.

The men are facing various sex-related charges.

“These 22 men all travelled to a specific location in Franklin County to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct with what they thought were children they believed to be between 12 and 15 years old,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien has said.

The men were arrested as part of a statewide human trafficking sting called Operation 4th and Goal.

During a recent news conference, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost explained that Operation 4th and Goal was a 3-day undercover, anti-human trafficking sting conducted this week throughout the state that involved more than 30 law enforcement agencies.