Arraignment scheduled for man accused of crashing truck into Diley Ridge ER

Local News

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of intentionally crashing his truck into the Diley Ridge Medical Center is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.  

Raymond Leiendecker, 45, was indicted earlier this month on multiple charges including aggravated murder after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck into the Diley Ridge Medical Center, Sept. 13, killing a hospital employee. 

Leiendecker was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder and one count of vandalism. 

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office officials have said it appears Leiendecker intentionally hit the building. 

Scott Davis, 61, of Canal Winchester, died as a result of the crash, officials said. A second victim, Cindy L. Fritz, 58, of Carroll, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, but died days later. 

Deputies have said they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of her death.     

