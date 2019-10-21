Arraignment scheduled for husband accused of killing Columbus philanthropist

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing of beating his wife to death earlier this month with a wooden side table is set to be arraigned, Monday.  

Henry C. Evans is accused of killing his wife, Dorothy Cage-Evans, 85, who was found dead inside their northeast Columbus residence on Oct. 7 after officers were called to the 2300 block of Sunbury Road to check on a possible homicide. 

A police report said that Cage-Evans’ husband, Henry Evans, called his stepdaughter and told her he had killed her mother with a wooden table.  

Cage-Evans and Evans were both philanthropists in the central Ohio area. They helped start Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands, as well as a scholarship fund, both of which help students across the area. 

Two years ago, Cage-Evans presented Judge Kimberly Cocroft with an award for community service. 

Cage-Evans was also involved with the Harmony Project. 

Henry Evans is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in courtroom 2B at 345 South High St. 

