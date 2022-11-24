COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival, Jim Lorimer, has died, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Shwarzenegger announced Lorimer’s death through a post on Twitter on Thursday. Lorimer was 96.

Shwarzenegger and Lorimer founded the Arnold Sports Festival, a Columbus body building competition, together in 1989.

“I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh,” Shwarzenegger said in his post. “My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone.”