COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Arnold Sports Festival announced Thursday the Kids & Teens Expo has been canceled.

According to event organizers, the following events inside the expo will be held with competitors and parents only:

Arnold’s Strongest Teen

Cup Stacking

Fitness Pageants

High School Weightlifting

Speed Cubing

Talent Show

The Kids Expo was scheduled for March 7-8 at the Ohio Expo Center, separate from the main expo.