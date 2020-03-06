Arnold athlete Mason Lobb

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Arnold Classic is a competition that brings athletes from around the globe. These people are the best of the best.

Mason Lobb decided he wanted to compete alongside these prestigious athletes for his first ever competition.

“I was like, I am starting to look better so I think I can do it,” noted Mason.

Mason wanted a challenge. He wanted a chance to show himself and his family that he can and will do this.

“I am not super nervous because I am trying to see it as experience.”

Mason started lifting when he was 16 and now, two years later, he will take the stage for the first time ever.

“I am nervous for him actually and at the same time so proud of him and what he’s achieving,” expressed his father, Jacob Lobb.

Mason’s dad has been supporting him from day one and by his side through all of the tough sacrifices.

“I don’t hang out with anyone at the moment because its train, eat, sleep and work.”

He has given up a social life but he says the hardest part for him was giving up the foods he loves,

“I had to give up all the sweets and no junk food really,” explained Mason.

But throughout the tough journey, Mason’s dad thanks his son for one thing.

“At that time, I wasn’t working out and he’s encouraged me a lot to get back into the gym,” said his dad, Jacob.

And now the two train together every morning.

“I appreciate all his encouragement and helping me.”

They are now counting down the minutes to a major milestone for Mason and an epic cheat meal.

“I think it will feel good. It will be nice because I have some Oreos waiting for me after,” said Mason.

Mason will compete alongside Ray and dozens of other professionals 10am, Friday.