Armstrong’s son attends “Apollo 11” documentary screening at COSI

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fifty years ago this summer, American astronauts Neil Armstrong from Wapakoneta, OH, and Buzz Aldrin were the first humans to set foot on the moon.

Millions around the world were riveted to their television sets when Armstrong said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

In observance of the upcoming anniversary, Mark Armstrong, Neil’s son, attended a special screening of the 2019 documentary film “Apollo 11” Saturday at COSI in Columbus.

“We have plans to go back to the moon in 2024, to send the next man and the first woman to the moon,” Mark Armstrong said. “This film will help remind us of how impactful space exploration can be.”

Mark Armstrong was impressed with the turn out for the film.

“I was particularly struck here at COSI by how many young people were here in the audience,” he said.

Mark Armstrong was joined by the film’s director, Todd Douglas Miller, and Hilliard composer Matt Morton, who performed the music for the film.

The film uses never-seen-before footage and sound recordings from NASA to tell the story of arguably the United States’ most successful space mission.