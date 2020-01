COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say three armed suspects robbed an Easton area jewelry store Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Jared Jewelers at 4159 Morse Crossing.

Police say three armed suspects stole merchandise and took off in a gray Buick sedan. Three people were arrested along the 2700 block of Woodland Avenue.

No injuries were reported.