Armed man reported near Capital University

An armed man was reportedly on a bike trail near the Capital University campus in Bexley.

CapAlert: Report of an armed White male in white shirt and blue jeans near Common. Use caution. Do not approach the suspect. Call 614-236-6666 with information — Capital University (@Capital_U) June 18, 2019

He was seen at about 11:40 a.m. on the bike trail about one mile west of the campus, but is no longer in the area at this time, university officials said.

The immediate threat is over, officials said.

The man was described as a white male with dark hair, who is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to Capital University officials.

University officials said the campus was not placed on lock down but had advised residents and students to avoid the area, stay inside and be alert.

CapAlert: Update on reported person still at large, lock down not necessary but please stay in building and avoid area and be alert. Investigation ongoing. — Capital University (@Capital_U) June 18, 2019

If you come in contact with this individual should not approach the suspect, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 614-236-6666.