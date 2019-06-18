Armed man reported near Capital University

Local News

Capital University, local high school, dozens of businesses among those receiving threats

An armed man was reportedly on a bike trail near the Capital University campus in Bexley.

He was seen at about 11:40 a.m. on the bike trail about one mile west of the campus, but is no longer in the area at this time, university officials said.

The immediate threat is over, officials said.

The man was described as a white male with dark hair, who is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to Capital University officials.

University officials said the campus was not placed on lock down but had advised residents and students to avoid the area, stay inside and be alert.

If you come in contact with this individual should not approach the suspect, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 614-236-6666.

