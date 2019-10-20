‘Armed, dangerous’ teen wanted in connection southeast Columbus shopping center murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in southeast Columbus.

Columbus police have filed a murder warrant for the arrest of Xavier Jackson, who has been named a suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Ahpercy Lee Rayion Wade Donaldson.

Donaldson was killed on Saturday during a shooting that occurred just before 2 p.m. on 5593 Chatterton Road at Chatterton Square.

Police found Donaldson in the parking lot of the shopping plaza suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died as a result of his injuries.

He was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

Investigators said they learned through their investigation that Jackson was responsible for the shooting.

Jackson should not be confronted, police said.

The investigation continues ongoing. This is the 89th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.