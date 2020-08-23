Armed Columbus woman surrenders to SWAT in north Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An armed woman has surrendered to the Columbus SWAT team, early Sunday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police says the armed woman has surrendered to police after standing off for five hours.

Columbus Police say they received a report from a family concerned about their loved one around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, officers found an armed woman barricaded inside her apartment on Cleveland Avenue.

Police say the stand off ended peacefully and a gun was recovered.

No injuries were reported and the woman is being evaluated at a local hospital.