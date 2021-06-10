Arena District DORA would allow fans to drink, shop, and stroll

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council has begun the process of establishing a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area — or DORA — in the Arena District.

The DORA would allow residents to buy alcoholic beverages at participating bars and restaurants, then take the drinks with them as they walk around the area.

According to the proposal, the DORA would run along Nationwide Blvd. and include Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park, and the New Crew Soccer Stadium.

Fans would be able to imbibe during all home Columbus Blue Jackets, Columbus Clippers, and Columbus Crew game days beginning three hours before the game and until 11:59 that same day.

The public will be able to comment on the proposal during a virtual hearing on Thursday, June 24 at 5 p.m. For the Webex link and to submit written testimony by noon on the day of the hearing, patrons are invited to email Lucy Frank at ljfrank@columbus.gov.

The June 24 hearing will also be live-streamed and posted on the City of Columbus YouTube channel.