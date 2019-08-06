Area police prepare for active shooting situations

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers are forced to make split-second decisions every day and because of that, many lives were saved on Sunday during the mass shooting in Dayton.

Surveillance video from downtown Dayton shows a crowd of people rushing into a building escaping gunfire.

Moments later the shooter is seen rounding the corner just inches from making it inside before being killed by police.

“I believe the Dayton incident is textbook of how officers should respond. It was remarkable what the Dayton police did,” Sgt. Suzanne Muraco with Hilliard police said.

Dayton police said it only took 30 seconds to take the gunman down.

However, Detective Tony Casper with the Franklin County sheriff’s office said the average response time is three minutes.

“One of the amazing things is when the shooter doesn’t make entry to where all of the targets are,” Casper said.

It’s situations like this that law enforcement train for year-round.

“I like to say prepare for everything and hope it never comes, but we are ready not only from a law enforcement perspective but also from our medical perspective as well too,” Muraco said.

The Franklin County sheriff’s office SWAT training facility is where they go over tactics until Casper said it becomes muscle memory

“The goal is to neutralize the threat,” Casper said.

The training facility was designed to mimic a home or office with walls, windows, and furniture.

“The number one thing we preach is stop the killing first. We are going to step over the victims to get to the bad guy first,” Casper said.

Multiple agencies train here, and it’s even used for civilian training purposes.

“It’s key to know before the events happen what you’re capable of,” Casper said.

Casper said don’t ever hide in an active shooter situation; do something instead.

“Avoid is always the best option, getting out and calling 911, getting emergency response as fast as possible,” Casper said.

NBC4 also reached out to the Columbus police department and was told that besides continuous training, they will now have extra patrol at shopping areas, entertainment districts, and area festivals.

The Westerville Division of Police said they have a history over the last 20 years of training its officers for active shooter incidents.

Moving forward, several officers said training is key.

“I don’t want anyone to walk around in fear, but we need to be prepared,” Muraco said.

Police said if you see something, say something because that’s a way to stop a potential threat.

The next training, which will be open to the public, will be in November.

From Hilliard Police: “We invite the public to join us for our next (free) CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event) class on Nov. 9. It’s held in conjunction with Norwich Township Fire.”