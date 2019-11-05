Central Ohio police departments escort remains of Korean War veteran

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five area police departments took part in escorting the remains of a Korean War veteran following his arrival to Columbus.

According to Facebook posts by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of Cpl. Robert Bray were recently identified and arrived at John Glenn International Airport Monday.

Officers from the Franklin County, Pickaway County, and Ross County Sheriff’s offices, as well as the Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, escorted the remains. The officers were accompanied by members of both the Freedom Riders and Patriot Guards.

Bray was reported missing in action on July 20, 1950, at the age of 18.

He will be laid to rest on Nov. 6, his 88th birthday.