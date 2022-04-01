COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In honor of April Fools’ Day, several familiar institutions took to social media for lighthearted fun with bogus posts aimed to make visitors chuckle.

Here are a few of the phony posts NBC4 spotted on Friday:

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said it planned to employ cats to fight crime, with a new “Feline Unit.” The post stated that the animals would, “be better equipped to climb, maneuver tight spaces, and use their acute senses to frustrate suspects enough into pleading guilty.”

It even included a quote from the sheriff.

“Cats are clever and despite their sometimes finicky nature, they are consistent in their performance,” says Sheriff Russ Martin. “Their peripheral and night vision coupled with their ability to jump high, will complement our two-legged work force well.”

Columbus Metropolitan Library joked that it was building a pool behind its main location downtown and “adding a huge collection of waterproof books.”

The accompanying photo included captions showing where the waterproof book section would be located and pointing out no diving would be allowed in the pool.

The library included that it is also “hoping to add a hot tub this fall!”

St. Mary School in German Village announced that it would be giving up the Ram as its mascot and “re-branding to the Saint Mary Donkeys!” The school added, “Donkeys share all of the qualities we look for in our students: hard working, brave, curious, and tough.”

The school went as far as to offer a link to buy shirts with the new logo.

Genoa Township tied its gag into a real latex paint disposal event, writing that the “paint collected from residents this Saturday will be used for a new barn mural to honor Rocky for being the Township’s goodest boy (as shown in design rendering).”

The post went on to explain, “Rocky is our Police Department’s new therapy dog.”

When a commenter stated that they, “Like the barn the way it is with Genoa Township sign. Don’t change it!” The township responded that this was indeed an April Fools’ Day joke.