COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The application for those seeking assistance with back-to-school clothing for kids is now open.

Charity Newsies will provide all children enrolled in grades K through 12 in any Franklin County school with a full clothing package. The package includes a coat, knit hat, gloves, three pairs of pants and shirts that are dress code compliant, and six sets of underwear and socks. For school children enrolled in schools with uniform requirements, each child will receive a voucher of $75 toward the purchase of school uniforms.

“The clothes we provide are indistinguishable from any clothes that you might get at one of our major retailers here in Central Ohio. They give kids a lot of confidence. They feel empowered. You go to school ready to learn,” said Charity Newsies executive director Subha Lembach. “And we know from research and studies that part of the reason kids are successful in school is when they feel empowered and confident.”

Applications must be submitted online HERE. Pick-up appointments for clothes will be scheduled in the order in which applications are received. Families will be able to pick up the clothing at Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214.